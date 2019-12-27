Russian cutting-edge corvette test-fires artillery guns during state trials in Barents Sea

"Yesterday, after the check of its systems and mechanisms during its anchorage in the Kola Bay was over, the corvette took to the sea to practice inter-operability with aircraft. The crew of a Su-24 plane from the Northern Fleet’s separate composite air regiment made a flyover of the ship’s radio-technical armament. At the Northern Fleet’s combat training ranges in the Barents Sea, the corvette Gremyashchiy was cleared for firing the A-190 and AK-630 artillery guns, after which it delivered fire against simulated air targets," the spokesman said.

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Project 20385 lead corvette Gremyashchiy held artillery test-fire against an air target in the Barents Sea during state trials, spokesman for the Northern Fleet Vadim Serga said on Friday.

The corvette has been undergoing trials at the Northern Fleet’s combat training ranges since November 13. In the White Sea, the warship fired Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles against coastal and naval targets, the spokesman added.

Severnaya Shipyard CEO Igor Ponomaryov earlier told TASS that the enterprise was set to deliver the corvette Gremyashchiy to the Russian Navy during the period of the New Year holidays.

The Gremyashchiy is the Project 20385 lead corvette laid down at the Severnaya Shipyard on February 1, 2012 and floated out in June 2017. The corvettes of this Project developed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau are designated to detect and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, provide for troop landing and cope with numerous green-water tasks. The corvette entered its new stage of trials on December 6.

Project 20385 corvettes displace 2,200 tonnes, have an operating range of 3,500 miles and their sea endurance is 15 days. They are armed with Kalibr-NK universal missile systems, Redut anti-aircraft missile complexes and Paket anti-submarine warfare technology.

The corvette was named after the Northern Fleet’s legendary destroyer Gremyashchiy that fought during the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany. For its successful operations at sea during the war, the destroyer was awarded the Guards title while its commander, 1st Rank Captain Anton Gurin was bestowed with the Hero of the Soviet Union title.