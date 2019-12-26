Northern Fleet latest frigate returns to naval base after deployment to White Sea

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov has returned to the naval base of Severomorsk after its deployment to the White Sea, the Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov has undergone the first stage of preparations for testing missile armament in the Belomorsk naval base and arrived in Severomorsk," the press office said in a statement.

During its transit from the White Sea, the frigate’s crew practiced specific combat training missions and also provided for the sea trials of the frigate Admiral Kasatonov in the Barents Sea, the statement says.

In late November, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov arrived at the Belomorsk naval base for testing new weapon systems. A source in the defense industry told TASS in March that Russia’s Tsirkon hypersonic missile was set to be fired for the first time from the board of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov in late 2019.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov is the Northern Fleet’s most advanced warship. It was built at the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest and made operational in the Fleet in July 2018. The warship successfully accomplished the tasks of several drills and round-the-world deployment. The frigate constantly takes part in Russia’s annual Main Naval Parade in Kronshtadt.

The Admiral Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead frigate. Warships of this class displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of up to 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missile launchers, and also with the Poliment-Redut surface-to-air missile system.