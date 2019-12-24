Russia’s aircraft make from two to three sorties in Syria per day

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces currently carry out an average of two or three sorties per day in Syria to conduct reconnaissance operations and provide air support for the Syrian army, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a session of the ministry’s board chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces currently carry out from two to three sorties per day to conduct reconnaissance operations and provide air support for the Syrian army to wipe out isolated terrorist units," Shoigu said.

He recalled that during the combat operation of 2015-2017, Russian aircraft carried out from 80 to 90 sorties per day on the average.