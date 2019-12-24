Rosatom to adopt new development strategy in 2020

"This year we have new important responsibilities. Rosatom has become one of the coordinators of the work on creating a quantum computing, new materials and substances. The fact that we are assigned to coordinate this work confirms the role of Rosatom as a technological leader in the country. All these tasks will be reflected in the new development strategy of Rosatom, which we will adopt next year," he said.

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Rosatom in 2020 will adopt a new strategy for the development of the state corporation, head of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev said on Tuesday.

It was reported earlier that Rosatom expects to put three Lider-class icebreakers into operation by 2033, according to the government’s plan of developing the Northern Sea Route’s infrastructure through 2035. The document stipulates that the lead icebreaker of this Project is scheduled to enter service in December 2027 and the first and second serial-produced icebreakers in December 2030 and December 2032, respectively.

The 120 MW icebreaker Lider is expected to become the world’s first vessel to lead ships along the Northern Sea Route all year round through an ice of up to 4 meters thick. Rosatom Chief Alexei Likhachev earlier told TASS that the civilian nuclear power corporation estimated the construction of the first next-generation nuclear-powered icebreaker Lider at 120 billion rubles ($1.8 billion) in 2019 prices.

Likhachev also said that the lead icebreaker Lider would be built using federal budget funds. Rosatom has proposed building Lider-class serial-produced icebreakers under a mixed financing scheme, with 50% of the work to be financed by the federal government and the other 50% by the corporation through its own funds or borrowings. Later, it was reported that Rosatom was in talks with the Finance Ministry on the possibility of building Lider-class serial-produced icebreakers under concession agreements.