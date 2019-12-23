Putin to set 2020 tasks for Russian Army at meeting with top brass on Dec 24

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will formulate tasks for the country’s Armed Forces for 2020 at the Defense Ministry’s enlarged board meeting on December 24, the Kremlin press office reported on Monday.

"The meeting that will take place at the National Defense Control Center in Moscow will sum up the results of the Russian Armed Forces’ activity in 2019," the press office said in a statement.

"The supreme commander-in-chief will formulate the basic tasks for military development and main areas of the Defense Ministry’s activity in the upcoming year," the statement says.

Members of Russia’s Security Council, the leadership of both houses of the country’s parliament and of the government, commanders of military districts and large formations of the Russian Armed Forces have been invited to the Defense Ministry’s enlarged board meeting, according to the statement.

On the same day, the head of state will hold a traditional meeting with the leadership of the State Duma and the Federation Council, the Kremlin press office informed.

"The meeting will sum up the results of the parliamentarians’ work in 2019 and define priorities for the legislation’s development and improvement for the next year," the Kremlin press office said.