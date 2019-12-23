Russian Pacific Fleet’s task force returns to Vladivostok after 3-month voyage

VLADIVOSTOK, December 23. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s task force on Monday returned to the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok after a three-month voyage, the Fleet’s press service said.

"Today the Pacific Fleet’s task force consisting of the Fleet’s Order of Nakhimov Guards missile cruiser flagship Varyag, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev and the medium sea tanker Pechenga flying the flag of Commander of the Pacific Fleet formation of surface ships Captain 1st Rank Alexander Shvarts wrapped up its long three-month voyage and returned to Vladivostok," the press service said.

During the voyage, the Pacific Fleet’s vessels carried out naval drills and also took part in a number of events as part of international military cooperation and made business calls at foreign ports.

In October, the Pacific Fleet’s warships visited Thailand where the sailors took part in bilateral drills, visited the Thai Navy’s aircraft carrier Chakri Naruebet and participated in friendly football matches.

After departing from the port, the warships of Russia’s Pacific Fleet and the Thai Navy held the bilateral naval exercise PASSEX, during which the sailors practiced joint tactical maneuvers and communications. In November, the Russian vessels visited Brunei. The two countries’ sailors held a friendly football match in Muara.