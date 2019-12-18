Russian guard ship, Indian frigate repel air attack in Indra joint drills

KALININGRAD, December 18. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s guard ship Yaroslav Mudry and the Indian Navy’s frigate Tarkash repelled an attack by a notional enemy’s aircraft and drones during the Indra-2019 joint multiservice force drills in the Indian Ocean, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"On the third day of the practical part of the maneuvers at sea, the guard ship Yaroslav Mudry and the frigate Tarkash held joint drills to repel a simulated enemy’s air attack weapons in the Arabian Sea, notionally employing air defense artillery systems," the press office said in a statement.

Su-30MKI fighters of the Indian naval aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles simulated the enemy in the drills, the statement says.

"During the drills, the teams of shipboard combat posts detected and classified the targets while the air defense squads notionally eliminated them by the shipborne artillery when the air targets came within the striking range," the press office reported.

During the drills, the Yaroslav Mudry employed AK-630 shipborne artillery systems and Kortik anti-aircraft missile/artillery launchers.

The Indra-2019 drills are running at training ranges of three Indian states. Russia is represented in the military exercise by over 700 servicemen, including units of the all-arms army of the Eastern Military District, pilots and technicians of the District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army, and also the crews of the Baltic Fleet warships.

The Russian troops will use the tanks and armored personnel carriers and also the aircraft provided by the receiving side for the period of the drills. The drills will run through December 21.