Troops in central Russia receive about 1,000 weapon systems in 2019

YEKATERINBURG, December 18. /TASS/. About 1,000 items of armament and military hardware arrived for the troops of Russia’s Central Military District in 2019, District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said on Wednesday.

"In 2019, units and formations received about one thousand new and upgraded items of armament and military hardware. The troops continue their planned rearmament with new Pantsyr-S1, Buk-M2, Buk-M3 and Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems, heavily upgraded T-72B3 tanks, Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems and other types of advanced military hardware," the general said.

Aviation units stationed on the territory of the Central Military District received 25 new and upgraded aircraft, the commander said.

"Thanks to the timely delivery of aircraft, the Military District has completed the rearmament of its composite air regiment in the Chelyabinsk Region with Su-34 planes," he specified.

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.