Troops from Russia, India repel ‘terrorist’ attack during forced march in Indra drills

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian and Indian motorized infantry units repelled an attack by notional terrorists during a 10-km forced march at the Indra-2019 joint multi-service force drills in India, the press office of Russia’s Pacific Fleet reported on Thursday.

"Today the Russian and Indian troops performed a 10-km forced march during the Indra-2019 multi-service force drills at the Babina training range (the state of Uttar Pradesh, India). The reinforced motor rifle battalions from both countries went on alert and embarked on a 10-km march with their organic gear that included individual small arms and radiation, chemical and biological protection means," the press office said in a statement.

During the forced march, the troops practiced negotiating a contaminated section of the training range and repelling an attack by a notional enemy’s terrorist group, the statement says.

The Indra-2019 drills are running at training ranges of three Indian states. Russia is represented in the military exercise by over 700 servicemen, including units of the all-arms army of the Eastern Military District, pilots and technicians of the District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army, and also the crews of the Baltic Fleet warships.

The Russian troops will use the tanks and armored personnel carriers and also the aircraft provided by the receiving side for the period of the drills. The drills will run through December 21.