Russian pilots to take part in opening, closing ceremonies of Indra military exercise

TASS, December 4./TASS/. Russian and Indian military pilots will train together with ground and naval forces at December’s Indra military drills, the press service of the Eastern Military Districts said on Wednesday, adding that Russian pilots would take part in joint flights at the ceremonies to open and close the military exercise.

During the aviation stage of Indra’s Russian-Indian military exercise, the joint headquarters of the air group’s top brass will plan operations by the air forces within the framework of peacekeeping activity and will also sharpen general approaches and procedures of the air forces at the tactical level, the press service said.

"As part of the exercise, the Russian pilots will undergo joint training with the pilots of the Indian Air Force to provide air support for ground units, in addition to organizing air defense. The pilots will participate in group flights at the opening and closing ceremonies of the exercise," the press service said.