Latest missile corvette holds artillery fire during state trials in Black Sea

While at sea, the ship’s crew and the shipyard’s delivery team test-fired the artillery systems in the normal regime and at maximum angles of rotation and elevation against simulated sea, coastal and air targets, the statement says.

"The artillery firings were conducted as part of the ship’s state trials before its inclusion in the Black Sea Fleet’s combat structure," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The crew of the cutting-edge missile corvette Ingushetia successfully test-fired artillery systems during state trials at a Black Sea Fleet naval range, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

During the live-fire, the crew tuned up and synchronized the equipment of the onboard ship and armament control systems. The crew of the missile corvette also checked the ship’s air defense system jointly with the pilots of a Su-30SM fighter jet from the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation.

The missile corvette Ingushetia is set to enter service with the Black Sea Fleet in late December.

The small missile ship Ingushetia has been built for the Black Sea Fleet and is the eighth upgraded Project 21631 ‘Buyan-M’ vessel. The new warship was floated out in June 2019 and is now successfully undergoing trials. The Ingushetia is not the first warship of this class in the combat structure of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Project 21631 Buyan-M-class small missile ships are outfitted with the latest artillery, missile, anti-saboteur, air defense and radio-technical armament, including the most advanced Kalibr-NK precision missile system designated to strike naval and coastal targets. Buyan-M warships are designated to defend and protect the state’s economic zone.

Missile corvettes of this Project delivered strikes with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles against terrorist targets in Syria. Some Buyan-M corvettes are operational in Russia’s Mediterranean permanent taskforce on a rotating basis.