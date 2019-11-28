Russian, Turkish chiefs of general staffs discuss situation in Syria

ANKARA, November 28. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Army General Valery Gerasimov has held talks with his Turkish colleague General Yasar Guler, the Turkish side informed in a statement on Thursday.

"Chief of the General Staff Yasar Guler has held talks over the phone with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. During the talks, they have exchanged opinions on the development of the situation in Syria," the message informs.

Turkish operation in Syria

On October 9, Turkey launched a military incursion into northern Syria, codenaming it Operation Peace Spring, with the Turkish Armed Forces and the Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army carrying it out. Erdogan’s military campaign kicked off with airstrikes on the positions of the previously US-backed Kurdish units. The Erdogan government claimed that its goal is to clear the border area of what it calls ‘terrorists’ (Turkey’s broad label of the Kurdish forces) and establish a 30 km-long buffer zone in Syria’s north, where over 3 million Syrian refugees in Turkey would resettle. Ankara’s incursion into Syria triggered an outcry in the region and across the world. The Syrian SANA news agency branded the operation as an act of aggression, while the international community condemned Erdogan’s military operation.