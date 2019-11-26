Two Black Sea Fleet submarines carry out training battle exercise

SEVASTOPOL, November 26. /TASS/. The crews of the Black Sea Fleet’s Novorossiysk submarine trained to battle against the Kolpino submarine, which played the role of the ‘enemy’, the fleet’s press service said on Tuesday.

"The Novorossiysk submarine chased the hypothetical enemy’s submarine, the role of which was performed by the Kolpino submarine. During the training, the Novorossiysk crew had to detect and destroy the underwater target using the support of surface ships and marine aviation of the Black Sea Fleet," the press service reported.

The crews also honed joint operations on penetrating a hypothetical minefield area to support the Turbinist ocean mine-sweeper.

The drills were completed with a torpedo firing by both submarines at a training range in the Black Sea.