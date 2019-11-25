Russian Black Sea Fleet ships wrap up visit to Algeria

SEVASTOPOL, November 25. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s naval group comprising the frigate Admiral Makarov, the patrol ship Vasily Bykov and the rescue tug SB-739 has wrapped up its visit to Algeria and continues accomplishing its missions in the Mediterranean Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"After replenishing supplies in the port of Algeria, the Russian ships took to the sea to continue accomplishing assignments in accordance with the Navy’s plan as part of the Mediterranean permanent taskforce," the press office said in a statement.

During their stay at the port, the Russian sailors visited Algeria’s historical sites while the Black Sea Fleet’s ships were for open for Algerian counterparts, the press office said.

Before that, the Black Sea Fleet’s naval group held joint drills with the Algerian Navy to practice joint measures for ensuring safety at sea, during which the ships’ crews practiced control of civilian shipping with inspections of the vessels suspected of piracy and illegal economic activity.