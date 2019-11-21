Lavrov to take part in post-Soviet security bloc’s meeting of foreign ministers

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek on November 27, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday. She added that the event would precede a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, scheduled for November 28.

"The Kyrgyz foreign minister will chair a meeting wrapping up the organization’s activities in 2018-2019. The parties will exchange views on the political and military situation in the CSTO’s collective security space. The meeting is expected to consider issues submitted to the CSTO Collective Security Council, including a statement on the need to boost cooperation and ensure regional and global stability, as well as a plan of events related to the 75th anniversary celebration of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War," Zakharova pointed out.

According to her, the foreign ministers of CSTO countries will consider a draft joint statement on efforts to improve the situation in the Middle East and North Africa.

Zakharova added that Russia would take over the CSTO chairmanship at the Council’s meeting. "Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will clarify the CSTO’s priorities for the period of Russia’s chairmanship," the foreign ministry spokeswoman noted.