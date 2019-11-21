First Project 636.3 sub to enter service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet on November 25

"A ceremony will take place at the Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg on November 25 to accept the first Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky for service in the Pacific Fleet. The St. Andrew’s [Russian naval] flag will be raised on the submarine," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The first Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine will be accepted for service in Russia’s Pacific Fleet on November 25 in St. Petersburg, the press office of the Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

The submarine has successfully completed shipbuilders’ and state trials in the Baltic Sea, thus confirming its performance characteristics, the press office informed.

Russian Navy Chief Nikolai Yevmenov earlier said that the series of submarines for the Pacific Fleet would feature new technical solutions for live-support systems and radio-technical armament. Besides, the shipbuilders are constructing the subs, taking into account the specifics of their operation in the maritime zone of the Far East.

The Admiralty Shipyard (part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation) earlier built a series of six Project 636.3 submarines for the Black Sea Fleet. Six more submarines of this Project are at various stages of their construction and trials for the Pacific Fleet. The Russian Navy Command is also considering building Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines for the Baltic Fleet.

Project 636.3 submarines (NATO reporting name: Improved Kilo-II) are 74 meters long and displace more than 3,900 tonnes. Due to its strong hull, the submarine has an operational depth of 240 meters and can dive to a maximum depth of 300 meters. Submarines of this Project have an operational range of up to 7,500 miles. They are armed with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles that are launched from torpedo tubes from the sub’s submerged position.

Project 636 submarines are considered among the world’s most noiseless underwater cruisers. They can develop a speed of up to 20 knots, have their sea endurance of 45 days and a crew of 52 men.