Russian Baltic Fleet helicopters search for enemy submarines in drills

KALININGRAD, November 20. /TASS/. The crews of Ka-27 anti-submarine warfare helicopters from the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation searched for and tracked a notional enemy’s submarines in drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"During the drills that involved the advanced corvette Boiky, the crews of Ka-27 helicopters practiced tactical methods of searching for and tracking a notional enemy’s submarines and also inter-operability with the ship’s crew in torpedo firings," the press office said in a statement.

During the drills, the pilots of up to six deck-based helicopters made over 30 landings on the Boiky’s deck while the warship was adrift and on the move, both in the daytime and at night, the statement says.

The helicopter pilots also made flyovers of the corvette to check its radio-technical armament, air defense, communications and aircraft control systems, the press office said.

"Smooth inter-operability between the crews of the helicopters and the corvette helped successfully accomplish the assigned missions," the press office stressed.

The Ka-27 is a shipborne anti-submarine warfare helicopter. It is designed to detect, track and destroy submarines moving at a depth of up to 500 meters and at speeds of up to 75 km/h in search areas at distances of up to 200 km from the base ship at sea disturbance of up to 5 points day and night in any weather conditions.

The helicopter can perform tactical missions on its own and as part of a naval group and in interaction with ships in all geographical latitudes. The helicopter can operate both from a coastal aerodrome and from a shipboard.