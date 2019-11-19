Teams of Iskander-M missile systems strike enemy forces in Urals drills

YEKATERINBURG, November 19. /TASS/. The teams of Iskander-M tactical missile systems from Russia’s Central Military District delivered strikes against a notional enemy force during drills in the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The teams performed a march to the designated area where they equipped the launch positions and went on combat alert. The personnel held electronic missile launches, practicing multiple and sole strikes against vital facilities and targets making up a notional enemy’s combat potential to a range of up to 200 km," the press office said in a statement.

The teams also practiced assignments to operate launchers and transporter-loader vehicles while the drivers sharpened the skills of driving in different types of terrain, the statement says.

The drills aim to increase the efficiency of operating Iskander-M systems and involve about 100 items of armament and military hardware, according to the statement.

The Iskander-M tactical missile system is designated to strike adversary low-sized and site targets to a range of up to 500 km — missile launchers, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.