Russian, Indonesian top brass discuss Southeast Asia security issues

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto have discussed security issues and the military-political situation in Southeast Asia, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Monday.

According to the ministry, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the 2019 Defense and Security international exhibition of arms and military equipment.

"During the talks, the two sides discussed issues related to global and regional security, the military-political situation in Southeast Asia, as well as the current state and prospects for bilateral military and military-technical cooperation," the Defense Ministry said.

Fomin also held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar’s Armed Forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

"During the negotiations, [the parties] discussed in detail issues related to military and military-technical cooperation," the Defense Ministry stressed.