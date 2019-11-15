Putin holds session of Security Council on arrival from BRICS summit

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a regular session of the Russian Security Council on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"They discussed current issues of social-economic development. Putin informed them [permanent members of the Security Council] of the outcomes of the BRICS summit and on bilateral contacts," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Presidential Administration Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, as well as Special Presidential Representative for Nature Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov took part in the meeting.

Earlier, Peskov informed that the Russian leader came back from the working trip to Brazil on Friday, where he discussed arms control issues with BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) leaders.