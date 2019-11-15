Russian Baltic Fleet training ship wraps up visit to Myanmar

"The Baltic Fleet training ship Perekop accomplishing training deployment missions with over 100 cadets of the Pacific Higher Naval School named after Admiral Makarov and of the Naval Academy Military Educational and Scientific Center in St. Petersburg on its board has completed the program of its business call at the port of Yangon and set off for the Bay of Bengal," the press office said in a statement.

KALININGRAD, November 15. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet training ship Perekop currently on its long-distance deployment with cadets on its board has wrapped up its call at the port of Yangon in the Republic of Myanmar and set off for the Bay of Bengal, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

At the port of Yangon, the ship’s crew replenished shipboard supplies to the required level. The Russian sailors and naval school cadets also went on a sightseeing tour and had a rest on the shore.

The port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka will be the next point in the ship’s voyage, at which it will call on November 19.

The Perekop set its sail from Kronshtadt on July 5. The cadets on its board are practicing navigational disciplines and sharpening the skills of steering the vessel in the southern latitudes of the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

The training ship will sail across four oceans and along the Northern Sea Route during its deployment in distant waters and cover a distance of over 20,000 nautical miles, the press office said.

The vessel Perekop can take up to 300 future navigators, mechanics and skippers on its board for training missions. Over a thousand naval cadets underwent training aboard the Perekop in 2018. Special classes and simulator systems have been created aboard the ship for training purposes. During its oceanic deployment, the ship will visit large ports in Russia where it will make two-three replacements of naval schools’ cadets.