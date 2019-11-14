Russia, Germany discuss international security and prospects of military cooperation

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. A session of the Russian-German intergovernmental high-level working group on security policy has taken place on Monday in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

"During this event, chief of the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation Lt. Gen. Alexander Kshimovsky held a separate meeting with head of Politics Directorate of the German Defense Ministry Detlef Waechter," the message said.

During the session, they discussed issues of regional and international security, as well as the state and prospects of bilateral relations in the military sphere.