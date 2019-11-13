Over 2,500 defense enterprises invited to take part in Army-2020 forum

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. More than 2,500 enterprises and companies have been invited to attend the International Military-Technical Forum ‘Army-2020’, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov said on Wednesday.

"Over 2,500 enterprises and companies have already been invited to participate in the forum," he said. "The exhibition will be set up at pavilions and open-air floors of the Patriot congress and exhibition center, the Alabino training range and Kubinka airfield, at a total square of over 320,000 square meters," Popov said.

According to the Russian deputy defense minister, about 1.5 million visitors are expected at the forum.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the forum will be held simultaneously with the International Army Games in 2020.

Popov explained that a joint opening ceremony for the forum and the Army Games is scheduled for August 23 at the Patriot congress and exhibition center. On August 24-26, specialists will be working at the forum, while on August 27-29 it will be open to any visitor. Popov did not mention when exactly the games would end. Traditionally they are held within two weeks.

In 2019, more than 1,300 Russian and foreign enterprises and companies attended the Army forum to present more than 27,000 samples of military and dual-use items.