Belarus receives 1st two Su-30SM fighters from Russia

MINSK, November 13. /TASS/. Two Sukhoi Su-30SM multirole fighter jets purchased in Russia have arrived in Belarus, the press office of the Belarusian Defense Minister said in the Telegram messenger on Wednesday.

"The first pair of Su-30SM combat fighters out of 12 planned planes has arrived in Belarus," the defense ministry said.

The Russian-made fighters landed at the airfield of the 61st fighter air base in Baranovichi in the Brest Region. As the Belarusian Defense Ministry said, "the aircraft will considerably boost the combat potential of the armed forces and increase the possibilities of protecting troops and facilities against air strikes, carrying out airspace patrols, detecting and destroying air and ground targets and accomplishing combat alert missions."

The Air Force and the air defense troops of the Belarusian Army will get "a powerful instrument for ensuring military security," the ministry stressed.

Overall, Belarus expects the delivery of four Su-30SM fighters this year. The Defense Ministry of Belarus signed a contract with Russia’s Irkut Aviation Corporation in 2017 on the delivery of 12 Su-30SM fighters in 2018-2020. Belarus was expected to receive up to four planes a year.

The Su-30SM is a generation 4++ serial-produced and upgraded two-seat super-maneuverable fighter jet. The Su-30SM is furnished with two AL-31FP thrust-vectoring reheated double-flow turbofan engines. The fighter has an operating range of 1,500 km and a flight endurance of 3.5 hours without refueling.