Russia ready to share safety system technologies with Brazil, says state arms exporter

BRASILIA, November 12. /TASS/. Russian producers of safety systems are ready to share technological know-how with potential Brazilian partners, Deputy Director General of the state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport Sergei Goreslavsky said at the first Russian-Brazilian trade and investment forum in Brasilia.

"Russian manufacturers that produce safety systems jointly with us, are ready to consider projects based on sharing technologies of production and assembly of certain systems here in Brazil," he said.

Goreslavsky also expects the Russian experience in using the face recognition technology and road traffic control to be demanded in the country. "Municipal entities, law enforcement bodies and regional authorities are usually the consumers of such products," he said, adding that Russia and Brazil have already had the experience of successful cooperation in that field, particularly within the framework of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.