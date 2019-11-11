US expands global military presence under guise of terrorism fight, says Russian official

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The United States has transformed the Middle East into a test range of its geopolitics and is increasing its military presence around the world under the guise of countering terrorism, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

According to Patrushev, Washington is trying to globally advance various approaches and strategies that have already been "probed in separate regions, primarily in the Middle East that has essentially morphed into a testing range for the American geopolitics." "This is where technologies of controlled chaos and hybrid war were applied for the first time and later polished," he stressed. He drew the most prominent examples of these policies - US operations to topple Saddam Hussein in Iraq and Muammar al-Gaddafi in Libya, as well as attempts to overthrow Bashar al-Assad in Syria and the Arab Spring.

"These actions led to an unprecedented surge of international terrorism and Islamic extremism," the official underlined.

"The fight against terrorism is abused by the US and its allies to promote their own interests and priorities," Patrushev continued, underlining that "the US and a number of other countries are ramping up their military presence in various regions across the world under the guise of countering spread of terrorist activity."

He also drew attention to the fact that "Americans impose on other countries their strategy of countering violent extremism that does not only ignore the UN-agreed limits of counterterrorism but also allows interference in domestic affairs of sovereign states under the pretext of supporting civil society faced with authoritarian regimes that are allegedly giving rise to radical sentiments.".