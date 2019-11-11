South Korean warships wrap up business call to Russia’s Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, November 11. /TASS/. A task force of South Korea’s Navy on Monday wrapped up its business call to Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, the press service of the Pacific Fleet said.

"The task force of South Korea’s Navy, consisting of minelayer Nampo, tank landing ships Il Chul Bong and Cheon Ja Bong, completed their business call to Vladivostok, where they arrived on November 8. <...> The South Korean vessels left the Pacific Fleet’s major base and headed to the border of Russia’s territorial waters escorted by P-18 missile boat," the statement said.

During the business call, the South Korean sailors and cadets went on a sightseeing tour to historic sites of the Russian Far Eastern city. The guests also took part in sports competitions with the Pacific Fleet’s servicemen. The cadets of the Makarov Pacific Naval Institute visited South Korea’s warships where they met with students of South Korea’s academies of the Ground Forces, the Navy and the Air Force.