Five members of Kurdistan Workers’ Party killed in Turkish airstrike in Iraq

ANKARA, November 5. /TASS/. The Turkish armed forces have wiped out five members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) as a result of an airstrike on their positions in northern Iraq, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our unmanned aerial vehicles carried out an airstrike on terrorists amassed in the Avashin area in northern Iraq wiping out five PKK members," the ministry said, stressing that such operations in Iraq would continue.

The Turkish armed forces have been carrying out surgical strikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq where the organization has camps, command centers and ammunition depots. The cross-border military operations are authorized by the parliament, which has extended the mandate issued for one year over the past eight years. Ankara considers the Kurdistan Workers’ Party a terrorist organization, arguing that it poses a threat to Turkey’s national security.