Russian missile frigate holds naval battle with border trespasser in Black Sea drills

SEVASTOPOL, October 31. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s missile frigate Admiral Essen practiced a naval battle in the Black Sea against a notional trespasser of the Russian border, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s frigate Admiral Essen has returned to its home base, the hero city of Sevastopol, after the drills for conducting a sea battle against a notional enemy’s warship. The small anti-submarine warfare ship Kasimov simulated the notional border trespasser," the press office said in a statement.

Under the drills’ scenario, an adversary warship approached the protected maritime border in the Black Sea, ignoring the Russian frigate Admiral Essen’s demands to establish contact.

"Upon the emergence of a threat that the Black Sea Fleet’s naval group and infrastructural facilities may come under attack, the frigate’s crew ‘eliminated’ the notional enemy’s warship, thus preventing adversary strikes against the Fleet’s forces," the statement says.

The Admiral Essen represents a new series of Project 11356R/M frigates (the Project 11357 designation is also used). These frigates are designed to destroy enemy surface ships and vessels, submarines and ground installations, carry out patrols and defend sea lanes.

The frigates of this Project are armed with eight launchers of Kalibr-NK cruise missiles that are capable of striking surface, coastal and underwater targets at a distance of up to 2,600 km.

The warships of this Project are also armed with Shtil-1, Palash and AK-630M air defense missile and artillery systems, A-190 100mm universal artillery guns, torpedo tubes and RBU-6000 rocket launchers. The frigates also have a take-off and landing strip and a hangar for an anti-submarine warfare helicopter (Ka-27 or Ka-31).