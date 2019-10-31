Russian, Uzbek security chiefs meet in Tashkent

MOSOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev is carrying out security talks with his Uzbek colleague Viktor Makhmudov in Tashkent, Press Secretary of the Russian Security Council’s administration Yevgeny Anoshin told journalists on Thursday.

"Russian-Uzbek consultations on security have begun in Tashkent. The secretaries of both countries’ security councils, Nikolai Patrushev and Viktor Makhmudov, are holding them," the Russian Security Council’s spokesperson said.

Patrushev is in Central Asia on a two-day visit. On Wednesday, he visited Tajikistan, where he met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and held bilateral discussions on security issues involving representatives for some ministries and agencies of both countries.