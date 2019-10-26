Russian strategic bombers perform night flight over Indian Ocean

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Two Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces have performed a night flight over the Indian Ocean as part of the visit to South Africa, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"The Tu-160 strategic missile-carrying bombers performed a night flight in the airspace over the Indian Ocean as part of the international visit of the Aerospace Forces’ air group to the Republic of South Africa," the ministry said.

The Russian aircraft took off from Waterkloof Air Force Base Airport and arrived in Johannesburg Airport. "The flight was performed in strict compliance with the rules of using international airspace," the Defense Ministry stressed.

On October 26-26, two Russian bombers paid a visit to South Africa under a military cooperation agreement signed by the two countries’ Defense Ministries in the summer of 1995. In addition to the Tu-160 bombers, the Russian Aerospace Forces’ air group includes the Ilyushin Il-62 and Antonov An-124 Ruslan military transport aircraft.