Lavrov invites Norway to broker normalization of Russia-NATO dialogue

KIRKENES /Norway/, October 25. /TASS/. Norway as NATO’s member-country and experienced broker in international conflicts might initiate normalization of relations between Russia and the alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a banquet on the occasion celebrations timed for the 75th anniversary of the Red Army’s liberation of northern Norway from Nazi occupation.

Lavrov said that his visit contributed to the further deepening of the professional diplomatic dialogue between Moscow and Oslo.

"Norwegian diplomacy boasts great traditions of mediation and of reconciling conflicting parties," he said. "I see no obstructions that might prevent Norway from initiating normalization of relations between NATO and Russia on the basis of equality and the principle of equal security for all who live on our common continent."

"Venezuela (Norway serves as a go-between at negotiations between Caracas and the Venezuelan opposition - TASS) is important, but Europe is closer," he added with a smile.