Russian, Belarusian defense ministries agree to exchange geospatial data

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia’s and Belarus’ defense ministries have signed an agreement on the exchange of geospatial data, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

According to the Russian minister, today’s joint meeting of the two defense ministries’ boards was crowned by the signing of a number of documents on key areas of military activities within the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"We signed an intergovernmental agreement on the exchange of geospatial information. We also endorsed regulations on information exchange between the National Defense Management Center and the Central Command of the Belarusian Armed Forces," Shoigu said.

Apart from that, the two countries’ military approved a plan of events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II. "It will help strengthen historical memory and rebuff some countries’ attempts to rewrite our common history," the Russian minister stressed.