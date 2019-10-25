CIS to spend $19 mln on common air defense system

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The CIS Heads of Government Council has made a decision to allocate about 1.2 billion rubles ($19 mln) on the development of the CIS member-states’ common air defense system in 2020.

The CIS Heads of State Council is meeting in session at the innovations center Skolkovo near Moscow.

The CIS air defense system was created on the basis of an agreement concluded in Almaty on February 10, 1995. The agreement is termless and open to other potential members. Currently it unites Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The common air defense system of the CIS consists of about 20 air units, 50 air defense and radio-technical units and ten air defense brigades, as well as radio-electronic warfare forces.".