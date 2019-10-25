Marine aviation carries out live firing exercise in Crimea

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The crews of the Su-30SM, Su-27 and Su-24M planes of the Naval Air and Air Defense Force of the Black Sea Fleet have carried out an exercise in Crimea during which they destroyed the "enemy’s" command center, the press service of the Southern Military District reported on Friday.

According to the scenario, a Su-24MR reconnaissance plane found the "enemy’s" command center on mountainous terrain. "Multi-purpose Su-30SM and Su-27 fighters, as well as Su-24M bombers, were scrambled. The crews carried out a bomb strike on the hypothetical enemy by using OFAB-250-270-class aviation bombs," the report says.

The drills were carried out at the Opuk range in Crimea. The planes’ crews destroyed land targets in the Konchekskaya mountain area with 12 air bombs.

The pilots also performed urgent flight missions and trained elements of advanced flying to avoid the hypothetical enemy’s air defense weapons at different altitudes both solely and in pairs.

Seven planes of the Naval Air and Air Defense Force of the Black Sea Fleet were involved in the drills.