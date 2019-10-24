Putin, acting Algerian president discuss military and technical cooperation

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and acting Algerian President Abdelkader Bensalah discussed bilateral military and technical cooperation at their meeting in Sochi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"In broad outlines," the Kremlin spokesman said, replying to a question about whether Putin and Bensalah had discussed military and technical cooperation between Russia and Algeria.
The leaders of both countries held their bilateral meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.
During the talk, Putin said that Russia was ready to render the Algerian people assistance in strengthening their statehood and sovereignty. The Russian leader also said that Moscow attached great importance to developing inter-state strategic partnership with Algeria "which is based on the solid traditions of long-standing friendship and mutual respect."
Algeria is among Russia’s major partners in Africa in the sphere of military and technical cooperation. The largest arms contract worth $7.5 billion was signed in 2006 as part of a deal, under which Russia agreed to write off Algeria’s debt owed to the Soviet Union.