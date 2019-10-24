Putin, acting Algerian president discuss military and technical cooperation

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and acting Algerian President Abdelkader Bensalah discussed bilateral military and technical cooperation at their meeting in Sochi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"In broad outlines," the Kremlin spokesman said, replying to a question about whether Putin and Bensalah had discussed military and technical cooperation between Russia and Algeria.

The leaders of both countries held their bilateral meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.