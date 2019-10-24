Post-Soviet security bloc’s troops perform smoothly at Unbreakable Brotherhood— top brass

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Military contingents from Russia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have shown smooth cooperation in the first phase of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s exercise Unbreakable Brotherhood 2019, the chief of the CSTO allied staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, told TASS.

"The Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region make the first component that is capable of neutralizing challenges and threats in the Central Asian region of the CSTO member-states. We achieved a high level of command and quality of cooperation. Synchronized action, commitment and professionalism of the personnel allowed for coping with all of the tasks of the exercise," he said.

Sidorov recalled that Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Region conducted exercises on a regular basis in Tajikistan, Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan.

Thursday was the last day of the first phase of the Unbreakable Brotherhood 2019 exercise at the Harb-Maidon proving ground in Tajikistan. Under the scenario of the exercise the Rapid Deployment Forces were to seal off and eliminate penetrations of armed groups. Troops from four countries — Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia — took part.

In the second phase of the exercise CSTO peacekeepers will practice a peace-keeping operation. Two more foreign contingents — from Armenia and Belarus — will join the event.

The joint exercise of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region and the CSTO peace-keeping force Unbreakable Brotherhood 2019 is being held on October 21-29, 2019 at the Harb-Maidon proving ground in Tajikistan, involving more than 3,500 troops from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Russia.