Post-Soviet security bloc wraps up 1st stage of anti-terror drills in Tajikistan

At the first stage of the Enduring Brotherhood-2019 drills, the rapid response forces of the Central Asian region carried out an anti-terror operation to eliminate and block combat groups and detachments of illegal armed formations. The operation involved the personnel of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia.

KHARB-MAIDON RANGE /Tajikistan/, October 24. /TASS/. The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) wrapped up the first stage of the Enduring Brotherhood-2019 joint anti-terror drills at the Kharb-Maidon training range in Tajikistan, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Thursday.

"The servicemen of the four countries worthily practiced assignments by their joint efforts to fight international terrorism and ensure security in the Central Asian strategic area. They were accomplishing combat training missions based on the experience of combat operations in armed conflicts, the forms of troops’ employment and the methods of their operations tested during combat training, considering the tactics by units of the armed forces of foreign states," Central Military District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said.

Reliable protection against any military threats can be guaranteed by the existence of a fine-tuned system of command and control and inter-operability of the troops from the CSTO member states, which will make it possible to promptly deploy groupings of forces upon the emergence of a crisis situation, he noted.

Drills’ scenario

Under the drills’ scenario, terrorist groups broke through the border of Tajikistan from Afghanistan and engaged in a fight with Tajik border guards. The personnel of Russia’s 201st military base and the airborne assault company of Tajikistan were the first to go into action. They delayed the terrorists’ advance by trapping them in a fire pocket.

The defending forces were supported by Russian artillery units and aircraft from Russia and Kazakhstan, which inflicted damage on the enemy by the firepower. After that, a Russian tank platoon and a mountain rifle company from Kyrgyzstan launched a counter-offensive.

At the second stage of the drills, the CSTO peacekeepers will conduct an operation to maintain peace in the Central Asian region. The operation will involve two more contingents: from Armenia and Belarus.

The Enduring Brotherhood-2019 joint drills of the rapid response forces of the Central Asian Region and the CSTO Collective Peace-Keeping Forces are running at the Kharb-Maidon training range in Tajikistan on October 21-29. The drills involve over 3,500 troops from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Russia. The military exercise will be the final stage of the post-Soviet security bloc’s Combat Brotherhood-2019 operational and strategic drills.