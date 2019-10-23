Russian troops to fire smart munitions in post-Soviet security bloc’s Tajikistan drills

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The Russian troops will for the first time fire Krasnopol precision munitions at the Enduring Brotherhood-2019 joint drills of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) member states in Tajikistan, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Wednesday.

"The Russian personnel will employ Krasnopol precision munitions for the first time in Tajikistan. The crews of Akatsiya self-propelled artillery howitzers will practice eliminating a notional terrorist group’s armor during a counter-terror operation by the coalition’s grouping of forces. Overall, over ten Krasnopol munitions are expected to be used," the press office said in a statement.

The Krasnopol guided precision munition is designated to strike motionless and moving observed armored targets: tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and others.

The Enduring Brotherhood-2019 joint drills of the rapid reaction forces of the Central Asian Region and the CSTO Collective Peace-Keeping Forces are running at the Kharb-Maidon training range in Tajikistan on October 21-29. The drills involve over 3,500 troops from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Russia. The military exercise will be the final stage of the post-Soviet security bloc’s Combat Brotherhood-2019 operational and strategic drills.