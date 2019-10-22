Next Russian-US counterterrorism consultations due in December, says senior diplomat

West does not want to involve Russia, China in cyber counterterrorism efforts, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. A new round of Russian-US expert counterterrorism consultations is expected to be held in December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told reporters on Tuesday.

"I believe somewhere at the end [of the year], in December," he said responding to a question on the issue.

Syromolotov recalled that the latest consultations had been held in September. "[We] usually [take a break of] two or three months, because we negotiate a number of issues. They need to be resolved, and that takes time," he added.