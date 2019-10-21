US defense chief arrives in Saudi Arabia on unannounced visit

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday on an unannounced visit, Reuters informed.

According to Reuters, the US defense chief will meet with the Saudi leaders and with representatives of US troops.

Earlier, Esper visited Afghanistan.

On October 11, the US Department of Defense informed that the US would relocate 3,000 additional troops to Saudi Arabia, along with two batteries of Patriot surface-to-air missile systems and one Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD).