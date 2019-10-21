Russian Baltic Fleet’s warships call at Cyprus in deployment to Indian Ocean

KALININGRAD, October 21. /TASS/. A group of the Baltic Fleet’s warships led by the guard ship Yaroslav Mudry called at the Cypriot port of Limassol to replenish supplies in its long-distance deployment to the Indian Ocean to take part in the Indra-2019 Russian-Indian naval drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The call at Limassol is the first visit since the beginning of the Baltic Fleet warship’s long-distance deployment. During their transit from the Baltic to the Mediterranean Sea, the sailors have covered more than 7,000 nautical miles," the press office said in a statement.

The guard ship Yaroslav Mudry is being accompanied by the sea tug Viktor Konetsky and the tanker Yelnya.

The visit’s plan envisages replenishing shipboard supplies to the required level. The Russian sailors will get an opportunity to go sightseeing and take a rest on the coast.

The warships embarked on their long-distance deployment from the Baltic Fleet’s main naval base of Baltiysk in the westernmost Kaliningrad Region on October 1 and are heading for the Indian Ocean where they will take part for the first time in the naval component of the Indra-2019 Russian-Indian drills that will run on December 10-19. The warships are on their long-distance deployment in compliance with the plan of the Russian Defense Ministry’s international activity this year.

The warships are carrying anti-terror squads from the Baltic Fleet’s marine infantry force. Also, the Yaroslav Mudry is carrying a deck-based Ka-27 helicopter.

The Indra-2019 drills will run at land and naval training ranges and at a military aerodrome of the Indian Armed Forces. About 300 troops from Russia’s Eastern Military District will take part in the drills.