Russian, French senior defense officials discuss situation in Eastern Mediterranean

French top diplomat points to possibility of new era in relations with Russia

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Director General for International Relations and Strategy at the Ministry for the Armed Forces Alice Guitton, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin held a telephone conversation with Director General for International Relations and Strategy at the Ministry for the Armed Forces Alice Guitton. The sides exchanged views on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean," the ministry said.

The conversation was held in the furtherance of the agreements reached between the two countries’ defense ministers, Sergey Shoigu of Russia and Florence Parly of France, the ministry added.