Russian Black Sea Fleet’s warships repel enemy air attack in drills

SEVASTOPOL, October 17. /TASS/. The crews of several Black Sea Fleet warships held air defense drills at sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The crews of the small missile ships Vyshny Volochyok and Orekhovo-Zuyevo and the missile boats Ivanovets and R-60 of the Black Sea Fleet held air defense drills with a joint live-fire exercise against air targets at naval combat training ranges," the press office said in a statement.

Under the drills’ scenario, the surface strike group was accomplishing missions to counter a notional enemy’s warships in the Black Sea. During the sea transit, the crews of the shipborne air defense posts spotted the notional enemy’s aircraft simulated by Su-30SM planes from the Fleet’s naval aviation.