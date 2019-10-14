Post-Soviet security bloc kicks off reconnaissance troops’ drills in Belarus

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Special drills of reconnaissance troops from the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) kicked off in Belarus, the CSTO Joint Staff announced on Monday.

"We pay special attention to the system of training reconnaissance units from the armed forces of the CSTO member states to raise their inter-operability in accomplishing assigned missions in collective security regions, elaborate and master new forms and methods of exercising command and control and conducting reconnaissance," Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov said at the ceremony of opening the drills.

The drills will practice versatile missions involving all types of reconnaissance to localize a border conflict in the East European region. The CSTO troops will redeploy to the designated areas by land and air and other methods, including at night. The troops will conduct battlefield, special, radio-electronic, engineering and artillery reconnaissance.

The CSTO troops will also practice setting up ambushes, blocking illegal armed formations and liberating populated areas.

The drills dubbed Poisk-2019 (Search-2019) that will run on October 14-19 will be directed by Deputy Chief of the Belarusian General Staff for Combat Control Major-General Igor Korol.

The military exercise will involve troops from Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and an operational group of the CSTO Joint Staff. The drills will involve around 2,000 troops and over 250 weapon systems, including aircraft.

The CSTO reconnaissance troops’ special drills Poisk-2019 are being held as part of the joint operational and strategic military exercise Combat Brotherhood-2019.