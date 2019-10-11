Russian Pacific Fleet’s warships hold air defense exercise in Sea of Japan

VLADIVOSTOK, October 11. /TASS/. A tactical group of the Pacific Fleet’s warships held an air defense drill in the Sea of Japan to repel a notional enemy’s air attack, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The tactical group of warships from a harbor defense unit of the Pacific Fleet’s main naval base in Peter the Great Bay held a tactical exercise for comprehensively employing air defense and electronic warfare capabilities to repel a notional enemy’s air attacks," the press office said in a statement.

The small anti-submarine warfare ships Koreyets and MPK-221 and the missile boat R-29 practiced joint defense while Tu-142 long-range anti-submarine planes and an Il-38 anti-subsurface warfare aircraft simulated the enemy force, the statement says.

The warships practiced response to the air attack threat. The crews activated electronic warfare capabilities and generated passive jamming, employing PK-10 and PK-16 systems designated to fight the enemy’s guided weapons, the Pacific Fleet’s press office stated.