Paratroopers skydive from 3,000 m altitude into enemy rear in Siberia drills

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Special forces of Russia’s Central Military District practiced air-dropping into a notional enemy’s rear from an altitude of 3,000 meters during drills near Novosibirsk, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The paratroopers were set the task of reconnoitering the terrain in a notional enemy’s rear to detect a hidden command post. The personnel air-dropped special equipment to conduct reconnaissance and jumped from a Mi-8AMTSh ‘Terminator’ helicopter from an altitude of 3,000 meters, after which they got their bearings on the ground while the group’s commander set a task for further operations," the press office said.

The paratroopers used Arbalet-2 parachute systems for their air jumps, the press office specified.

The drills involved over 500 personnel and about 10 items of military and aviation hardware.