Russian military instructors train 500 specialists for army of Tajikistan

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Instructors of Russia’s 201st military base stationed near Dushanbe have completed training 500 junior specialists for the army of Tajikistan, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Tuesday.

"The Russian military instructors have trained gunners and driver-mechanics of T-72 and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, gunners of BTR-80 armored personnel carriers, scouts, communications operators, grenade launchers and drivers of 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled guns. To wrap up their training course, the servicemen of the army of Tajikistan have passed an exam by holding a fire exercise, employing the organic armament of combat vehicles, small arms and grenade launchers," the press office said in a statement.

The Tajik specialists’ training lasted three months. They studied the theory on the premises of a Tajik training center and got first-hand experience at the Lyaur and Sambuli practice ranges, employing Russian military hardware.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base’s armament includes T-72 tanks, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, Gvozdika and Akatsiya artillery systems.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.