Russia to continue developing technologically independent weapons — top brass

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia pays close attention to import substitution programs in its defense procurement policies, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Irrespective of whether Western economic sanctions will remain in place or not, in any case we will continue developing a technologically independent system of armaments," the defense chief stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a session of the country’s Military Industrial Commission in September that the import-substitution process launched in the domestic defense industry five years ago continued and Russia had managed to achieve technological independence in more than 350 weapon systems.