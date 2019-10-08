Missile frigate Admiral Essen thwarts enemy bomber’s attack in Black Sea drills

Under the drills’ scenario, the enemy bomber received data on the frigate’s location in the sea and attacked it by launching missiles.

SIMFEROPOL, October 8. /TASS/. The air defense teams of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s missile frigate Admiral Essen repelled an attack by a notional enemy’s bomber during drills in the Black Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"During the training exercise, the shipboard team of the combat information post detected and identified notional targets while the air defense crew destroyed them within a distance of its weapon capabilities by the electronic launches of surface-to-air missiles," the press office said in a statement.

The crew of a Su-24M plane from the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and air defense forces simulated the notional enemy, the statement says.

The frigate Admiral Essen is staying in the sea as part of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval group for participation in the drills with a submarine.

The Admiral Essen represents a new series of Project 11356R/M frigates (the Project 11357 designation is also used). These frigates are designed to destroy enemy surface ships and vessels, submarines and ground installations, carry out patrols and defend sea lanes.

The frigates of this Project are armed with eight launchers of Kalibr-NK cruise missiles that are capable of striking surface, coastal and underwater targets at a distance of up to 2,600 km.

The warships of this Project are also armed with Shtil-1, Palash and AK-630M air defense missile and artillery systems, A-190 100mm universal artillery guns, torpedo tubes and RBU-6000 rocket launchers. The frigates also have a take-off and landing strip and a hangar for an anti-submarine warfare helicopter (Ka-27 or Ka-31).